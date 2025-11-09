Dunedin High School student hit by car while riding bike dies weeks later: Deputies

The Brief A Dunedin High School student struck by another teen driver while riding his bike nearly three weeks ago died. The teen was originally sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash.



A Dunedin High School student struck by another teen driver while riding his bike nearly three weeks ago died Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Viktor Rakaj, 15, was originally sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened on October 22.

The backstory:

Deputies with PCSO's major accident investigation team said Rakaj was riding his bicycle just after 7:15 a.m. north on New York Avenue approaching Main Street when the crash happened.

A 2024 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 16-year-old Dunedin High School student who is not being named due to his age, was heading east on Main Street.

That's when investigators said Rakaj didn't stop at a stop sign in the area and rode directly into the vehicle's path. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSO.

Rakaj was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old driver did cooperate with the investigation, and deputies said impairment and speed don't appear to be factors in the crash.