71-year-old Dunedin man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before killing himself: Clearwater Police

A 61-year-old woman was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend on Friday night as she ran to a neighbor's house for help, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers say they responded to multiple calls about a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hillcreek Circle East in the Countryside area.

According to police, a long-term relationship between 71-year-old Francis Scoza and 61-year-old Audrey Petersen had recently ended.

READ: Suspected killer found dead after opening fire from Zephyrhills home: PCSO

On Friday night, detectives say Scoza went to Petersen's home shortly after 8 p.m. He forced his way in through the back of the house and fired a shot as Petersen fled the home, according to investigators.

Authorities say Scoza followed her as she ran toward a neighbor's house.

According to police, Scoza shot Petersen multiple times, and she collapsed and died outside the home. Detectives say Scoza then shot himself and died in the same neighbor's yard.

Clearwater Police homicide detectives say the two deaths were a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.