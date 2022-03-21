East Tampa soon to have new affordable housing options

Three homes are under construction at Wast Emma street and East 32nd Avenue, near where Darrick Fullwood grew up.

"We have seen it when it was a blighted community and when it was crime ridden and drug ridden," says Fullwood,

Fullwood is a building contractor who has a vision of what can happen when residents are given reasonable housing options.

"I looked out one day and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be good if the people from East Tampa could help build back East Tampa?’" he reflected.

Fullwood and six other minority builders, along with four non-profit organizations, have received city-owned lots to divide and build on.

"What we’re talking about right now with Darrick’s participation is where we took 15 lots and are able to build 17 houses on those," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at a morning press conference highlighting Phase 2 of the mayor’s Infill affordable housing program.

The homes will go to income-eligible buyers.

"And those are homes that are set at a specific price, average is $200,000, so that those homes will be affordable to our community and to our citizens," said Castor.

The mayor fears that even as Water Street and other luxury neighborhoods grow, working people could be priced out of living in the city of Tampa. The mayor believes these houses will help working people stay in the city.

"It would also be a beacon of hope for the youth to see that someone can come from this neighborhood and actually be one of the developers to build back our community as well," said Fullwood.