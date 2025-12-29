Davenport man killed in crash after suffering medical emergency: FHP

The Brief A Davenport man who had a medical emergency while driving has died after crashing into a marsh along US-27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 64-year-old was driving a Nissan Altima northbound when he drove off the highway just south of Bates Road. FHP has not released the name of the victim.



A Davenport man who had a medical emergency while driving has died after crashing his car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the 64-year-old was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on U.S. 27 around 8:30 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency and drove off the highway just south of Bates Road.

According to FHP, the vehicle collided with several scrubs and became partially submerged in a marsh adjacent to the highway.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of medical emergency the driver suffered.

