Election 2026: Where Charlie Crist stands on property taxes, bonds, Flock cameras, affordability

The Brief Former Florida governor and Congressman Charlie Crist is challenging Mayor Ken Welch to be the next mayor of St. Pete. FOX 13's Craig Patrick sat down with Charlie Crist for an in-depth discussion on where he stands on a variety of issues, from property taxes and bonds, to data centers and license plate reader cameras. Florida voters will cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.



Former Governor and Congressman Charlie Crist said residents are being squeezed by rising costs as he challenges incumbent Mayor Ken Welch in the city’s nonpartisan mayoral election.

In a one-on-one interview with Fox 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Crist outlined plans for property tax relief, a Flock camera moratorium, and explained where he would keep, question or change city spending. You can watch that interview in the video player above.

Who is the greatest mayor in St. Pete history?

Asked to name the greatest mayor in St. Petersburg history, Crist declined to pick just one. He named Rick Baker and Rick Kriseman, both of whom have endorsed him, and longtime family friend Bob Ulrich.

Any thoughts on city elections moving to even-numbered years?

St. Petersburg voters approved a charter change in 2022 that moved city elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, beginning in 2024. Supporters said the shift would raise turnout, make early voting affordable and save the city money. Critics warned it would end the insulation city races had from state and national politics, leaving mayoral candidates competing for attention at the end of a long ballot that includes partisan contests.

Patrick asked Crist whether the move to November of even years was a mistake, and whether he would try to move elections back. Crist did not say he would. He said more voters on the ballot is a plus, noting that this year’s mayoral race shares a ballot with the governor’s and Senate races.

"I like it when more people have the opportunity to vote or encouraged to vote," Crist said.

Patrick asked whether he was concerned that a local race is now blended with national partisan rancor. Crist conceded the point.

"You do see a lot of that, and that’s unfortunate," Crist said.

He then described this race as a break from that. It is the first nonpartisan campaign of his career.

"It’s the first non-Partisan race I’ve had in my life, as a matter of fact, and it’s pleasant," Crist said. "There’s less rancor. I think it’s more positive, and you talk about issues that are very local."

Property Taxes and the Bond Referendum

Patrick asked Crist about his ad "Knowing," in which Crist says: "Let’s be totally honest. St. Pete City Hall is totally out of touch. You can’t afford a house. They want to raise property taxes."

Patrick said he found no proposed millage increase this year and asked what Crist meant.

Crist responded that property taxes have risen year after year and said St. Petersburg has one of the highest property tax rates in Pinellas County. He then described his own plan, a 0.4 mill reduction that he said would return about $15 million a year to residents. Asked whether he meant City Hall wants to raise taxes above their current level, Crist again pointed to past increases.

"Well, it has been raising continuously up to this," Crist said.

Patrick said that left only the city’s bond referendum as a possible example of a current proposed increase. Mayor Ken Welch has urged voters to support the $600 million general obligation bond, which would fund upgrades to the city’s stormwater, wastewater and drinking water systems. Crist said the bond is one example.

"Well, that certainly is one," Crist said. "And I’m going to vote against it as a result of that, because I think the people in St. Petersburg are squeezed economically."

Patrick then noted that on Oct. 7, two days before this interview, Crist told Ryan Gorman, host of The Ryan Gorman Show on NewsRadio 970 WFLA, that he would probably vote for the bond because of real and present needs. Crist did not dispute that account. He acknowledged the needs but said easing the burden on residents is the better path.

"Well, there are needs, there’s no question about that," Crist said. "However, as I said, reflecting upon the squeeze that people are feeling in St. Pete and throughout the country, let’s face it, this economy is a difficult one already. If there’s a way that we can reduce the burden on them, I think that’s the better way to go."

Asked directly, "So you are a no on the bond?" Crist replied, "That is correct."

Paying for Tax Relief: Staff, Salary and Pensions

Asked what he would cut to cover the revenue gap, Crist offered one specific: a smaller City Hall staff. He said he had done similar things as governor and described himself as the last governor to lower property taxes, through Amendment 1 in 2008.

"I think you’ll see less staffers at city hall. I think we need to tighten our belt," Crist said.

Patrick noted the mayor earns roughly $250,000 a year and asked whether Crist would cut or return part of the salary if elected. Crist said he has made no decision but would consider it.

"I certainly would be willing to look at that," Crist said.

Asked about moving new city employees from defined benefit pensions to 401(k) plans as an option to reduce city costs, Crist said he was not aware the city had a defined benefit plan but remained open to the idea.

"I didn’t even know they had a defined benefit plan... I’m open-minded about it," Crist said.

Serving a Full Term

Patrick asked whether Crist would stay in office if elected, even if Congressional district lines were redrawn to resemble his old district. Crist said he would not leave and cited family in the city, including his 94-year-old father.

"I would not leave. I love St. Pete," Crist said.

Mahaffey Theater and Ferry Subsidies

Crist defended public support for the arts and said they draw tourists who stay in hotels and eat in local restaurants. He noted he sponsored the state’s arts license plate as a young state senator, which he said has generated almost $20 million statewide.

On the ferry service connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg, Crist said it offers another transportation option and that the city should keep it, even with the Howard Frankland Bridge’s extra lanes.

"I think it’s important," Crist said. "I think we ought to maintain it."

Tangerine Plaza and Grocery Access

Crist supports continued subsidies for Tangerine Plaza, which has had no grocery store since 2017. Patrick noted documents show a Sprouts about a mile away and a Publix and Walmart about two and a half miles away and asked whether Crist had studied how many residents lack the transportation to reach them. Crist said he did not know the number but pointed to the neighborhood’s elderly residents.

"I’ve been to the Sprouts you’re talking about, so I understand it’s not that far, but it sure would be nice to have it right in their neighborhood," Crist said.

Asked whether he would end the arrangement with developer Sugar Hill if it misses its January deadline, Crist did not say. He said he hopes the grocery store can be maintained.

Crist rejected the idea of the city running a grocery store, the approach championed by New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"I don’t think city government is in the grocery store business," Crist said.

Childs Park and Buying Out Polluters

Patrick asked Crist about the noxious fumes residents of Childs Park have complained about for years. Crist said he does not know what is causing them, but suspects sulfur is the primary issue. He said he would consult experts and wants to make the area safe for children who play in the park.

Patrick asked whether he would buy out the responsible industries once they are identified, as Crist tried to do with Big Sugar in the Everglades while governor. Crist said he would support that if the polluters were identified.

"If they’re the ones that are identified for causing the problem, I think it’s a wonderful idea," Crist said.

Crist said the Big Sugar effort was cut short by the Great Recession.

Data Centers and Waymo

Crist called for a data center ban of at least one year and said he would fight for it as mayor, citing expense, noise and water use.

"We struggle for water, fresh water, in Florida, and we need to preserve it and protect it," Crist said.

Asked what would change his mind after a year, Crist said he would want evidence that the facilities are safe and use less water.

"I think it might be more feasible to explore it in the future. But I think for the time being it’s a no-go for me," Crist said.

On the city’s talks with Waymo about bringing robotaxis to St. Petersburg, Crist said he would need to study the issue more before taking a position.

Tropicana Field Site

Asked for a moonshot vision for the 86-acre Tropicana Field site, Crist said he would like to see a significant park, citing the city’s tradition of preserving its waterfront.

Later, when Patrick suggested a new neighborhood of single-family homes built around a retail hub, like Celebration and Baldwin Park in the Orlando area, Crist said he had considered it and that it should be on the table.

"We have eighty-six acres right next to downtown St. Petersburg. I mean, it’s the gold mine opportunity," Crist said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to develop that responsibly."

Affordable and Workforce Housing

Crist said affordable housing should be required in any development on the site. He tied his definition to price, citing units costing less than $800,000, but said that figure is still out of reach for ordinary residents and needs to come down. He said he recently met with developers who proposed units renting for around $1,700 a month.

"I would define it by having those units be costing less than $800,000," Crist said. "If it’s going to be affordable, I couldn’t afford an $800k unit, I think you need to reduce what it is."

Patrick noted that workforce housing is typically defined as up to 120 percent of area median income, and that under the Live Local Act that can produce rents at or above market rate while developers receive subsidies. Crist agreed that is a real concern and said he would want a plan under contract with lower rates.

"It doesn’t [make sense]," Crist said. "So that’s why I would say you’d have to look at it, analyze it."

Bringing the Buccaneers to St. Petersburg

Crist defended his idea of swapping the Rays and the Buccaneers between Tampa and St. Petersburg, saying he does not know whether it is feasible but that the idea is worth floating.

"I think it’s possible, is it probable? I don’t know, but I know it’s not possible if you don’t even try or suggest an idea," Crist said.

Patrick noted that past city leaders built a venue before landing a team and asked whether Crist would commit land for a new sports venue. Crist did not commit. He said an arena would be needed to bring basketball to the city. He called the WNBA a real possibility and said the NBA may be one too.

"But they’re only possible if you try and if you think big," Crist said.

Flock Cameras and Chief Holloway

Crist reaffirmed his call for a moratorium on Flock license plate readers, framing the issue as safety versus privacy. He cited an allegation in Pinellas County of a law enforcement employee using the cameras to track a woman.

"If in fact they are utilized only for that purpose, instead of for some in law enforcement tracking a woman they have interest in, which unfortunately has happened or allegedly happened in Pinellas County, that’s a no-go for sure," Crist said.

He said he would use the pause to work with law enforcement on assurances against misuse. Welch has declined to suspend the city’s Flock contract and has promised a council discussion on privacy rules.

Crist ruled out revenue from red light cameras.

He said he has great faith in Police Chief Anthony Holloway and that keeping him is one consideration, though they have not discussed it.

"I think the world of him and I think his continued service would be of great value," Crist said.

A Four-Year Vision

What's next:

Asked where he wants the city after four years, Crist said development should be well underway on the Tropicana Field site, with a city government that respects taxpayers’ money and protects the environment.

"Our environment is precious, and it’s incredibly important to our tourism, our economy," Crist said.