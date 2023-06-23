Electronic bikes gain popularity in Tampa Bay, commuters avoid the gas pump

Electronic bike or e-bike sales have been increasing across the nation, as more people want to commute to work more sustainably or spend more time outside.

Getting around on an e-bike also lets you avoid the gas pump.

"Since I’ve had it, I’ve loved it. I can’t even imagine having a different type of bike other than an e-bike. I go distance. I go from Brandon to Temple Terrace," said Carlos Delgado, an e-bike owner. "I use it to go to work, I use it to go get baby food, whatever I need, I used that bike, it’s awesome, I love it."

Carlos Delgado rides an e-bike to get around since he doesn't have a car.

The electronic bike market in the United States is expected to reach more than $1.5 billion by the end of this year, according to a report by e-bike manufacturer, Revibikes.

Tampa Bay Ebikes in South Tampa says they’re definitely noticing the increase in demand.

"We’re actually ever-growing," said Darren Scott, the shop’s general manager. "What started off as a purely rental business has grown from rentals to repair, and then now sales, so sales for us started about this time last year and with our steady growth, there’s also been natural growth, so I think they’re kind of both together."

E-bikes are significantly cheaper than cars.

Scott said their e-bike sales really started to pick up when gas prices got above four bucks a gallon. So, how much are these e-bikes?

"They range, I’d say a quality e-bike is around the $1,200 mark," Scott said. "We tend to sell bikes from $1,200 to $2,500; things below that, you’re saving money now, but not later."

According to Scott, his shop is stocked with reputable brands that have trustworthy batteries, which is important to know since we’ve seen recent stories of fires starting because of the batteries.

He said consumers should pay attention to the manufacturer of the e-bike and who makes the battery.

Scott also believes helmets are crucial for e-bike riders.

"Please, for the life of you, please wear a helmet, safety is a big concern," explained Scott. "You have individuals in cars who are looking to their left, looking to their right, they’re looking for bikes, they see a bike, not realizing the bike may be going faster than five or ten miles per hour, and then they go and these are collisions that are happening and a lot of people aren’t wearing helmets."