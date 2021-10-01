Elizabeth Holmes trial: 'Bad Blood' author seeks to lift gag order

article

The government’s case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes continued Friday with the final day of testimony expected from the failed blood testing company’s former lab director.

It will be the fourth day of testimony from Dr. Adam Rosendroff, who detailed the failings inside the company’s testing lab as it went to market with its products in 2013.

Before court began Friday, Journalist John Carreyrou filed a motion in federal court seeking to lift a judge’s gag order against him.

Carreyrou broke the Theranos story in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 and wrote the definitive book on the case called "Bad Blood."

Carreyrou is listed as a witness for the defense, and according to Friday’s motion, he is barred from attending court and has a gag order in place against him.

His attorney’s argued the orders are a violation of his First Amendment rights to freedom of the press. He’s also hosting a popular podcast on the case, called "Bad Blood, The Final Chapter."