Employee at Dunedin restaurant arrested for stealing $57k since 2021, PCSO says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An employee of Home Plate on the Trail Restaurant in Dunedin has been arrested after the owners were notified that the woman was canceling transactions and pocketing the cash, according to the the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says restaurant owners subsequently asked their Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to look into the canceled transactions by Ann Milewski, which showed an estimated loss of over $57,000 dating back to 2021.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Over the next three days, the owners told law enforcement that Milewski was seen canceling items on cash orders and pocketing the money.

READ MORE: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-674, FHP searching for driver

When questioned by police, Milewski said she didn't know how to explain the discrepancy of the canceled orders and eventually requested a lawyer, according to the sheriff's office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: