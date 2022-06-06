EMT program takes students from high school to career

At 21-years-old, Shakayla Berthelot has a job she loves as an EMT firefighter at St. Pete Fire Rescue. It's a position that she may not have even considered at one point.

"In the community where I came from I've just never seen people that look like me or my size or my gender in this position," said Berthelot.

She has a lot to be proud of as the first graduate of the Gibbs High School EMT Preparatory Academy to get hired by St. Pete Fire Rescue.

"I didn't know what the program was but also didn't know what I wanted to do after high school, so I just kind of signed up for the program," shared Berthelot.

Gibbs High School Principal, Barry Brown, said that their EMT program provides students with an opportunity for duel enrollment at Pinellas Technical College. It also gives young adults a chance to become paramedics.

A new crop of students are preparing to follow in Berthelot's footsteps.

"I like the fastness, the learning and the adaptability," said student Amahrre Kates.

"It sets you up pretty early at a young age coming right out of high school," shared student Jabari Crawford.

The program will give students the opportunity to obtain certifications in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) courses and first aid.

"The idea is that if we get them into the workforce and we get them earning and get them back into the communities from which they came, then others also see it and they can still continue their education," said Lt. Christopher Henderson of St. Pete Fire Rescue who oversees the program.

To participate students must be enrolled at Gibbs High School and be entering Grade 9 or 10.

"Your schedule is almost wide open we end up working about 8-10 days a month so ultimately you can do whatever it is, like if you want to do something different. I'm still in college right now pursuing my degree," said Berthelot.

It's an opportunity to start working right out of high school while continuing to grow.

"It's ultimately about how much effort you're willing to put in because if you want it, you can have it", shared Berthelot.

There are also opportunities for adults who are interested in an EMT career.

For more information email Lt. Christopher Henderson at: HENDERSONCH@PCSB.ORG.

To learn more about the Gibbs High School EMT Preparatory Program visit: https://www.pcsb.org/Page/28074.