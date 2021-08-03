Enchant Christmas returning to St. Petersburg this winter

article

Ice, snow, and plenty of Christmas lights are coming back to St. Petersburg this winter.

Enchant Christmas is bringing back the custom-designed light maze experiences and Christmas market that visitors enjoyed during the event's inaugural appearance at Tropicana Field in 2019. But this year, there will be other magical activities for families to enjoy.

An ice-skating trail, magical night sky display and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are all part of Enchant Christmas this winter.

After skipping last winter due to the pandemic, organizers say there will be two years' worth of Christmas magic to enjoy.

RELATED: Pasco snow park ‘Snowcat Ridge’ to try again this winter

The event runs from November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Tropicana Field.

Enchant Christmas tickets will go on sale starting in September. Until the, you can enter to win an opening weekend party for you and seven friends on the Enchant Christmas website.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information visit enchantchristmas.com.