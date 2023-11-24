Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field for 4th year in St. Pete

Enchant Christmas is back in St. Petersburg for a fourth year, transforming Tropicana Field into a winter wonderland.

"We're really excited to be back," Sandi Williams, the event director for Enchant Christmas, said. "It's going to be a magical, magical time."

Friday, Enchant held its opening ceremony. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch and Pinellas County Commissioner René Flowers were on hand to kick off the holiday season.

"Enchant Christmas brings families, friends and neighbors together in celebration of the holiday season, offering a magnificent four million Christmas light display that transforms our city and the Tropicana Field into a dazzling wonderland," Welch said.

Welch said 300,000 people are expected to visit Enchant over the next several weeks, generating more than a $30 million impact for the Tampa Bay area.

"It's another benefit from having the Trop that we hope to replicate with the new Rays stadium that's forthcoming. But it's big for St. Pete, especially this time of year with the economy to have the, you know, infusion for our local small businesses is very important," Welch said.

More than half of the vendors at Enchant are local businesses. The theme of this year’s maze is reindeer games. The theme changes each year, Williams said.

"What they're going to be doing is trying to find the magical bells that help Santa’s reindeer fly," Williams said. "Now, all of these amazing forest animals have borrowed these bells because they want it to fly, too. But in order to save Christmas, you have to find these bells to help reindeer fly."

Among the more than four million lights, Enchant also includes an ice skating trail that can accommodate up to 300 people at once, a Christmas tree that’s 100 feet tall and a blackout curtain that weighs over 40,000 pounds and covers the ceiling.

"We’re able to light it and have a nice chandelier that looks just so stunning with these rugby lights," Williams said.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are also on hand to greet guests and take pictures. Enchant Christmas is in seven cities across the country. The one at the Trop is the only Enchant indoors.

"During the holidays, we just want to have somewhere to go and make these memories with our families, and I think this is such a wonderful place. I know my family enjoys coming, and we just have a great time," Williams said.

Enchant also offers a VIP pass that gives guests a fast pass for the ice skating line and the line for Santa. Guests also get a free drink and a special gift from Enchant with the VIP pass.

Tickets are available on Enchant’s website. Enchant runs until Dec. 31.

Enchant is holding several theme nights, including military night, ugly sweater night and paws and Claus, when your dog is invited to join the holiday fun.