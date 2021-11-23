Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field, transforming ballpark into winter wonderland

You can be transported to a Christmas wonderland in St. Petersburg. Tropicana Field is being transformed from a baseball stadium into Enchant Christmas.

"You won’t know that you’re in a baseball field," promised Nancy Hutson, the general manager of the Enchant Christmas event.

There's countless twinkling lights and fun for the whole family.

"I don’t have a specific number but I will tell you it took about 65 trucks to load in all the beautiful sculptures behind you," said Hutson.

An ice rink is ready to be opened, a Christmas market is set up, Santa's sleigh is prepared, and finishing touches are being placed on the Christmas buffet.

Enchant first opened in St. Petersburg in 2019. Last year, it had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

This year, organizers say you can find more magic, more fun, and even more hours.

"We've actually covered the entire dome with fabric so that we are able to open the event even earlier. We have 20 days that we are open at 11 a.m. so we have a lot more capacity for our guests and we can reduce the crowding and everyone can have a wonderful time," continued Hutson.

There's also a maze with a new storyline for couples and families to navigate.

"This year is the Mischievous Elf. So you can help Eddie the elf, find the toys that he’s accidentally lost for Santa," she said.

For a few hours you can be transported from a Florida tropical Christmas into an old-fashioned winter wonderland.

"It's so wonderful to be able to let families have a little taste of Christmas. We are indoors so we get to keep it in this nice cool range all the time," Hutson added.

LINK: For more information visit: https://enchantchristmas.com/st-petersburg-fl