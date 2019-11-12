Tropicana Field's Enchant Christmas kickoff event ruined by rain

Those who have been eagerly waiting for the kickoff of Tropicana Field's Enchant Christmas lighted maze will have to wait a little longer.

The city aimed to give locals a view of the Trop’s exterior in lights Tuesday - a sneak peek at what's being billed as the largest Christmas light maze in the world - but sudden downpours caused glitches when it came time to flip the switch.

“We are getting to experience Florida’s version of snow right now,” joked St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Despite the lighting hiccup, parents and children said they look forward to the experience. Workers are installing about a million lights inside the stadium to add to the holiday magic.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, so it’s exciting,” said Tori Hiser, who brought her children to the event.

Enchant Christmas kickoff attendees huddle under umbrellas during a downpour.

Workers said the experience this year features an elf who needs help finding Santa’s reindeer in the maze.

“We start well in advance of loading in the experience. So we’ve been at this for about 18 months in design and concept in what’s going to come to St. Petersburg,” said Dave Fortune, the director of construction for Enchant Christmas.

There will be 130,000 square feet of maze, a Christmas market, and an ice skating trail to get everyone in the spirit.

”It’s something new and different and fun and festive,” said Yvonne Welstead, who attended the preview event.

Even though the lighting didn’t work as planned, the event director says he’s glad this happened now instead of opening day. Enchant Christmas opens to the public on Friday, November 22 and runs through December 29.

You can find ticket information at www.enchantchristmas.com