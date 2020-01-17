Energetic 91-year-old busts a move to 'Jailhouse Rock' at Indiana retirement home

A 91-year-old from Indiana ditched her walker for her dancing shoes when she boogied to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock on January 15.

Footage by Golden Age Home Health Care shows retirement home resident Julia Lewis dancing her socks off to the iconic tune.

Lewis lives at Magnolia Springs Southpointe in Indianapolis, and after finishing up therapy sessions with Golden Age, told staff that she felt so good that she wanted to dance.

