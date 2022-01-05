City of Sarasota looks to add waterfront dog parks

Lisa Lampel and her dog Enzo may soon have more places in Sarasota to stretch their legs.

"It's great to be outside. Right now we are needing a whole lot more fresh air," she said.

Currently, there are only two dog parks within the city of Sarasota. One is located at Gillespie Park and the other is at Arlington Park. Commissioner Hagen Brody was to add more and hopes Sarasota will be known as a top dog-friendly city.

"A lot of folks I’ve learned don’t like leaving their dog at home when they go out to the park or beach when they take their family out," said Commissioner Brody.

Commissioner Brody got the idea after recently adopting his dog, Rudy, from the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

"I'm spending more time out with other dog owners at the dog parks and listening to their opinion of what’s lacking in the area for pet owners," he said.

Possible waterfront locations include Ken Thompson Parkway and a section of South Lido Beach. However, putting a dog park anywhere on Lido Beach has Audubon Florida concerned.

"It’s great to have dog parks out there and I can see the appeal for a water dog park, but what would be best for the birds would be to not place the dog park where there are birds," said Audrey DeRose-Wilson the director of bird conservation for Audubon Florida.

The reason is that threatened birds like black skimmers, least terns and snowy plovers nest on Lido Beach.

"Every piece of beach that we have is really important for these birds," explained DeRose-Wilson.

Commissioner Brody said environmental concerns will be taken seriously, and he knows a solution spot can be found that'll make everyone happy.

City staff is expected to have details on possible locations by the spring.

"We already are a dog-friendly city, but I think the more amenities we have for pet owners the better," said Commissioner Brody.

