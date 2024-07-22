St. Petersburg woman's estranged boyfriend accused of shooting, killing her outside apartment: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend outside her apartment in June.

According to authorities, a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jerome Isom for first-degree murder for the death of Yvonne Abernethy.

The 2023 booking photo of Isom is courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say Abernethy was shot to death outside her apartment at the Reserve at Lake Point, 5640 Lynn Lake Dr. S., shortly before 6 a.m. on June 18.

According to investigators, Isom was her estranged boyfriend and the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Isom is currently in jail in South Florida for unrelated FHP and Miami Beach PD charges but will eventually be brought back to Pinellas County through the extradition process to face the murder charge, according to PCSO.

