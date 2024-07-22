St. Petersburg man accidentally shot, killed while drinking and showing guns to roommate: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday afternoon after accidentally being shot in the chest, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they went to the 8100 block of 49th Avenue North just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, deputies found Kevin Bishop lying on the floor inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say his roommate, 57-year-old William Tompkins, was also at the scene.

According to detectives, Bishop and Tompkins were drinking alcohol while Bishop showed Tompkins multiple guns that he owned. Authorities say Bishop told Tompkins that all the firearms were empty.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Tompkins and Bishop both pointed guns at themselves and each other while pulling the triggers, but they did not fire.

PCSO says Bishop took a Glock 21 from Tompkins and as Tompkins' fingers released from the gun, Bishop grabbed it and was accidentally shot in the chest.

According to investigators, Tompkins left the home and called 911. Deputies say Bishop was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says his next of kin was notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

