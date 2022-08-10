‘E.T.’ returns to select theaters for its 40th anniversary

article

Forty years after Steven Spielberg’s "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" captured hearts around the world, the iconic film is returning to the big screen.

On August 12, the digitally remastered film will be released in select IMAX theaters.

WATCH: Tubi’s collection of free kids and family entertainment — get the app

"Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T.," Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, said in a news release.

Released in the summer of 1982, "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" tells the story of a child alien (E.T.) accidentally left behind on Earth by his parents, and the friendship he forms with 10-year-old Elliot, played by Henry Thomas. The film also stars Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton.

WATCH FREE ON TUBI: Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves in family musical "Babes in Toyland"

It was the highest grossing film of the year in 1982, winning four Academy Awards and nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. E.T. surpassed "Star Wars" to become the highest grossing movie in history until "Jurassic Park" took the title a decade later.

RELATED: ‘Batgirl’ movie killed by Warner Bros. despite costing nearly $100M

Universal Pictures is also celebrating the 47th anniversary of the hit movie "Jaws" with an IMAX and RealD 3D release on Sept. 2.

WATCH FREE ON TUBI: "Jaws," "Jaws 2" and many other shark-fin-filled movies

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 40,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.