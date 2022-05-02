'Every clue is important': Family desperate to find lost dog at TPA

A family is desperate to find their dog after they said it slipped out of it's collar at Tampa International Airport. They've been searching for days, but still there's been no sign of the 6-year-old Chihuahua mix named Rocky.

Sasha Ortiz picked up Rocky at the American Airlines office Friday night after having him flown here from Puerto Rico. Her parents are moving to the US, so they had a company fly the dog up here. She walked out to load him in the car from the crate when she says he was squirming around possibly nervous from the flight and slipped out of his collar and ran off.

"We love him so much, and we miss him," Rocky's owner Sasha Ortiz said.

Rocky was last seen Friday around 11:30 p.m. outside in the Blue Arrivals lane near the American Airlines doors at Tampa International Airport. Ortiz had driven from Orlando to pick him up.

"When I tried to grab him he started to move around and released from his collar," Ortiz said.

Ortiz had just taken him out of his crate and hooked him on a leash in the loading lane. When she said she tried pulling him into the back seat, he slipped out of his collar.

"He was scared and nervous and ran around. He crossed the street and went into a forest or green area," Ortiz said.

With help from Airport Police and some bystanders, Ortiz spent the next two hours in the dark searching for him, but found no sign of little 6-year-old Rocky. She said her family is devastated and desperate to bring him home.

"He loves playing with kids. He's a very happy dog and spoiled. He loves to get cuddled and touching," Ortiz said.

A spokesperson for the airport said they are aware and keeping an eye out for any signs of Rocky. It's now been three days since he was seen. Ortiz said they're holding out hope he'll soon be found.

Ortiz said she and her sister have been coming to the airport every day since to look for him. They've also been checking local shelters, but have not had any luck. If you see him in the area, call Airport Police.