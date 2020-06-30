Eviction, foreclosure moratorium extended until August 1

The governor has signed another extension on Florida's foreclosure and eviction moratorium.

The moratorium was set to expire Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Homeowners and renters who fell behind on payments due to COVID-19 will now have until August 1 before lenders and property owners may take action against them.

The original 45-day moratorium was put in place at the beginning of April and has now been extended twice since.

Back in May, landlords filed for evictions in anticipation of the moratorium’s end June 2, but it was extended to July 1.

The executive order states the moratorium on evictions only applies to issues related to non-payment and it does not relieve homeowners or renters from paying, at some point.