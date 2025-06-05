Ex-Gold & Diamond Source employee accused of stealing $650K worth of high-end watches from store

The Brief An ex-Gold & Diamond Source employee was arrested for stealing more than $650,000 worth of high-end watches from the store. He's accused of stealing 36 high-end watches from the Gold & Diamond Source, which is located off of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater. He was arrested nearly a month after he was fired from the Gold & Diamond Source.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Michael Kelly, 32, is now facing a scheme to defraud charge. He's accused of stealing 36 high-end watches from the Gold & Diamond Source, which is located off of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.

Detectives said they began investigating Kelly after receiving a report of a theft by the now former employee. They learned that Kelly stole the high-end watches between October 31, 2021, and May 3, 2025, according to PCSO.

Booking photo of Michael Kelly. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators said Kelly entered fake information into the company's point-of-sale system, making the business believe a watch was sold. Deputies said the suspect created false sales records that indicated a customer traded in a watch and purchased another.

In reality, though, Kelly would steal a watch from the inventory and place it in his suit jacket, according to authorities. The former employee was seen on surveillance video entering fake trade-in transactions with no customer present, PCSO said.

Kelly was fired from his job at Gold & Diamond Source on May 10, after causing the company more than $650,000 in financial loss. He was arrested nearly a month later on Thursday and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

