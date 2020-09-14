Exonerated after 37 years, Tampa man ready to 'get on with life'

After serving 37 years for a murder he did not commit, Robert DuBoise’s name was cleared Monday morning inside the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

He tells FOX 13, he is ready to move on.

“Just relieved,” DuBoise said. Relieved that I can finally get on with my life.”

The 55-year-old was sent to prison at 18 for the brutal rape and murder of 20 year-old Barbara Grams. The prosecution used what looked like a bite mark on the victim, and matched to DuBoise at the time.

Barbara Graham

Even back then, the defense called it junk science. Today, real science explained why it was wrong.

“Nobody in their wildest dreams today could make a conclusion like the doctor [inside the courtroom] did at the time, that a specific person made the bite mark,” said Adam Freeman, a certified forensic dentist.

Not only that, but Freeman, who is a former president of the American Board of Forensic Odontology says, he doesn’t believe it even is a bite mark, based on its size alone.

“The typical lower dentition of a human mouth is somewhere around 32 to 35 millimeters,” he said. “This is 45 millimeters.”

Two hours after the hearing began Monday morning, Judge Christopher Nash vacated the judgement.

“The bite mark evidence that was received and considered in this case would not be received and considered under modern standards of forensic odontology,” Nash said.

Beyond the “supposed bite," DNA technology unavailable in the 80s showed DuBoise's DNA was not present.

“Today’s exoneration finally removes the shackles from Robert DuBoise,” said Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. “He has the freedom that he’s deserved all along."

In the three weeks since Robert DuBoise left prison, he’s kept a low profile. He’s traveled to a local mall and CVS for basics like a toothbrush and clothing, but other than that, he hasn’t been out much.

“I went into a mall, and it was mind-blowing,” he said. “The only thing they had when I left was the small Tampa Bay Mall. It wasn’t very much. It isn’t even there anymore. But going in a Target, Bealls, Apple Store; this is all really new to me.”

Upon learning his story during his first meal out to Ulele, he says, his waitress burst into tears.

“That was heartbreaking,” he said. “But then the management came out, when they gave the check, they said, hey we took care of his, so, it was very heartwarming.”

What is also heartwarming, he says, is there are already a few job opportunities available for him.

“Before today, even if I walked out to the store, I still have to worry that if someone asks for an ID, that I don't have one, you know? I've just been laying low, waiting for this day, and now, I'm going to try and get on with my life."

