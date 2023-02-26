Experience glass works of art at Syd Entel Galleries

It's appropriate that the Syd Entel Galleries building has an art deco glass front. It gives the visitor a clue as to the artistic glass works they will find inside.

Susan Benjamin grew up here, and, as she did, her love for glass art grew too.

"Glass is just one of those things that the fascination of it is how can you make it different?" she admitted.

She collects glass art there at the gallery and took us on a journey through it.

Syd Entel Galleries

"Through the years you learn that blue in glass is really popular, people love blue glass," she shared, "Red is the hardest color to make to get in glass to get a good color red."

The process of manipulating glass takes dedication and hard work as different processes are required to make the different shapes and colors.

"In glass there's different techniques," she related, "It's a really hard expensive thing to make."

But each artist pours a little bit of themselves into their work and that is what draws Benjamin into it.

Syd Entel Galleries

"My goal is always to look for something ultimately different than the other thing," she said with a knowing smile, "The artists are so clever to always come up with something different."

Visitors to the gallery can learn more about the artwork and the different styles of creating the pieces.

Benjamin acknowledged that it wasn't always the case that you could find art link this in Pinellas County, but she is so glad things have changed.

"This area is known as the art coast here," she said, "I think it's only going to get better and better."

To see more of the glass work you can visit https://sydentelgalleries.com/glass-gallery/

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday.