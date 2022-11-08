Experience virtual reality games, escape rooms, laser tag and more at VR Galaxy Lounge

A new virtual reality venue in Tampa is taking people on an immersive journey into a new galaxy.

It’s called VR Galaxy Lounge, and it provides an interactive experience for gamers and non-gamers looking for a fun time.

The business was founded by three friends who loved gaming and wanted to create something innovative using the power and technology of virtual reality.

In addition to a catalog of hundreds of games, guests can also participate in virtual reality escape rooms, laser tag or enjoy their simulator with VR roller coasters and more.

VR Galaxy Lounge is located on 15355 Amberly Drive in Tampa. To learn more, visit vrgalaxylounge.com.