Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
5
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Experience virtual reality games, escape rooms, laser tag and more at VR Galaxy Lounge

By
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

New virtual reality lounge in Tampa

Tony Sadiku reports

TAMPA, Fla. - A new virtual reality venue in Tampa is taking people on an immersive journey into a new galaxy.

It’s called VR Galaxy Lounge, and it provides an interactive experience for gamers and non-gamers looking for a fun time.

The business was founded by three friends who loved gaming and wanted to create something innovative using the power and technology of virtual reality.

In addition to a catalog of hundreds of games, guests can also participate in virtual reality escape rooms, laser tag or enjoy their simulator with VR roller coasters and more.

VR Galaxy Lounge is located on 15355 Amberly Drive in Tampa. To learn more, visit vrgalaxylounge.com.