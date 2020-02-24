Expert offers tips on picking the right dog for you

So you're ready to welcome a new dog into the family, but have you done your homework?

Trainer Glen Hatchell has been helping dogs get ready for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for nearly a decade. He says every dog is different, which is why it's important to find the best possible match.

"While you may fall in love with that first one you see, you would fall in love with the next one you see the next day. So, I like to tell people when they're thinking about adopting an animal, take your time," Hatchell said.

He says you should consider your circumstances. Do you have a yard? Is your apartment or condo pet-friendly? Do you have time to walk a dog?

Young dogs with lots of energy can be good for a busy family. But don't overlook older dogs who have plenty of good years left.

And while older folks often opt for smaller dogs, Glen says that doesn't have to be the case.

Advertisement

"Good leash-walking is really, really important. Obviously, a small dog isn't going to pull you over, but we have some big dogs here that are fabulous on leash."

Big dogs or small. Active or chill. Just be sure to give your new family member time to decompress from shelter life. It takes time for them to adjust and realize they're really home.