Explore Tampa International Airport’s history, art and operations via free guided tours

Tampa International Airport is resuming its guided tour program after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

TPA’s guided tours will give guests a chance to go behind the scenes to learn about the history, structure, art and daily operations of the airport.

The tours are free to the public, held seven days a week depending on availability and can accommodate anywhere from 5 to 40 people.

TPA offers five customized guided tours. However, people can also choose to do a self-guided tour or scavenger hunt.

Tours may also be tailored to meet specific needs or interests.

To book a guided tour, contact Guest Services at 813-870-8759 or email dhughbanks@tampaairport.com.

To learn more, visit: tampaairport.com/guided-tours.