Explosions reported as crews battle large fire in Hernando County

Fire crews in Hernando County are on the scene of a large fire with multiple explosions reported, according to Hernando Fire Rescue.

The fire is burning off Talisman Street, east of US 301 in Ridge Manor.

Fire rescue says additional units from Hernando and Pasco counties are responding to the scene.

So far, officials have not released details on possible injuries or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

