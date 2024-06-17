Man's body found, death investigation underway in Hillsborough County

article

Hillsborough County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation after a man's body was found early Monday.

Investigators responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. off South 78th Street near Rideout Road in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.

The sheriff's office says the man's cause of death is not known, but it is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter