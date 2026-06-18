'Elf' actor Faizon Love arrested in Hillsborough County: Records

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The Brief ‘Elf’ actor Faizon Love remains behind bars following a recent arrest in Hillsborough County on two contempt of court charges. TMZ is reporting that the actor missed a child support hearing. Love is expected to appear in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Friday.



Actor Faizon Love is locked up in Florida after local authorities arrested him this week on an outstanding warrant, according to jail records.

Hillsborough County arrest details

What we know:

The 58-year-old actor, widely recognized for his role as the store manager in the 2003 movie Elf, is currently being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Law enforcement records show he faces two contempt of court charges.

According to TMZ, Love had missed a child support hearing.

Legal troubles and history

The backstory:

This is not the first time the comedian has dealt with law enforcement.

Records show he has been arrested multiple times in the past on assault charges during his career, which includes roles in dozens of movies like Friday and Couples Retreat.

Next steps in court

What's next:

Love is expected to appear before a judge in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Friday.

Unconfirmed case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how much back child support is allegedly owed. It remains unclear how long the actor will be held before the matter is fully resolved.