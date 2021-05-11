Fallen officers honored during National Police Week

National Police Week 2021 arrived in the wake of unprecedented pressure on law enforcement officers. Amid movements to defund police and budget cuts at large, metropolitan departments, Florida is on track for one of the deadliest years for police officers.

19 Florida law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, including at least three in the Tampa Bay Area.

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen, of the Tampa Police Department, was killed in March when he intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver to stop him from hitting others on I-275.

"Even though it was a very emotional time, as it was for the whole department, we came together as a group," said Sgt. Douglas Burkett of the Tampa Police Honor Guard.

They were part of a ceremony Tuesday honoring Madsen and the 31 other Tampa police officers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1895.

"It reminds us of why we do our job," said Burkett. "The people in the community comes together. It reminds us that the community does have our back and we’re there for them," he said.

Two other local officers were also killed in crashes in recent months. Corporal Brian Lavigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was killed in January. He was just one shift short of retirement when a fleeing suspect crashed into his patrol car.

Then in February, an alleged drunk driver slammed into Pinellas County deputy Michael Magli as he tried to deploy stop sticks.

They paid the ultimate price.

"These men and women go out every day and have the risk of not coming home at the end of their shift," said Chief Timothy Enos of the Sarasota County Schools Police.

Advertisement

He spoke at a ceremony in Sarasota where the names of the 19 officers killed in Florida were read aloud. Officers placed a blue flower onto a wreath for every name that was read.