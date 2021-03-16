Community to give final farewell at funeral for fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen

article

Exactly one week ago, Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen with the Tampa Police Department put his life on the line to stop a wrong-way driver, and today, loved ones, colleagues, and members of the community will pay their final respects to the fallen officer.

An morning procession carried Madsen to the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, where the funeral will take place. Doors open at 10 a.m. for visitation with the service beginning at 11 a.m. The service is open to the public.

After, guests will be directed outside the church for a full honors ceremony, including a 21-gun salute, pipe and drums, the playing of "Taps," the riderless horse, a flyover, flag-folding ceremony, and the final radio call.

General public parking will be on the eastern side of the church. The dress code is business casual, in all black or dark, muted colors.

From the church, Master Patrol Officer Madsen will be taken by motorcade to his final resting place in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where he’ll receive full military honors in a private ceremony. Madsen was a Marine Corps combat veteran before serving with the Army Reserves.

A motorcade escorted Madsen's body to the Idlewild Baptist Church on Tuesday morning.

The procession will impact northbound drivers on Interstate 75 near the Hernando County line, which will close for about 35-45 minutes. Drivers along the route in Pasco County should expect rolling traffic delays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered for flags in Tallahassee, Tampa, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties to fly at half-staff to honor Madsen.

The officer’s career with the agency ended early last week when he was killed in the wrong-way crash. Investigators said the 45-year-old veered his patrol car in front of a car speeding more than 100 mph down the wrong side of Interstate 275, sacrificing his life to stop the wrong-way driver in order to save others.

"He got into this job for a reason – to help and to save lives and that’s what he did," said Master Patrol Officer Ryan Agostinis, "more times than any other officer I know."

Last summer, Madsen helped save the life of a Hillsborough County deputy who lost consciousness and was left temporarily paralyzed after he was hit in the face and neck with a bottle and chunk of concrete thrown at him by looters at the University Mall. Madsen and another officer helped Deputy William Scobie away from the chaos, into an unmarked cruiser, and on to the hospital.

"On the way to the hospital, he kept me awake," Scobie explained. "I kept almost passing out. He kept talking to me. He was asking about my kids, if I had any kids, stuff like that."

During Madsen’s nearly 17 years with TPD, he received seven Life-Saving Awards. His friends in the department said he was well-known and well-loved among fellow officers.

Madsen is survived by his wife and three children.

Those who wish to leave condolences, messages, or donate to the Madsen family can visit risetampa.org.

