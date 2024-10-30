Families, survivors gather for vigil one year after Ybor City mass shooting: 'We are not just victims'

One year after two people were killed and 16 more were hurt in a mass shooting in Ybor City, families and survivors gathered to honor the victims and demonstrate the community's resilience.

According to Tampa police, two groups got into a fight in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, leading to gunfire. Fourteen-year-old Elijah Wilson and 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel were killed.

Tuesday night's vigil focused on remembrance as people walked down 7th Avenue holding blue candles. Boonstoppel's family was among those taking back the street where their loved one lost his life.

That strength also brought survivors like Emily Perez and Kila Ryker back to the place where they were both shot. Their healing journey has been painful, both physically and emotionally.

"I had to walk where the scene was to get here, but all the emotions are brought up," Perez said. "But it just, I'm just glad that I'm still here."

It's that spirit that stays with Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

"I haven't seen a community like Ybor that's come together more so probably in my history of being a police officer," Bercaw said.

A year of healing has also brought about safety changes, including additional patrols – strategies Bercaw says TPD took from Orlando.

A state grant will soon triple the number of cameras currently in place, and security guards will soon be required in private parking lots.

"We're here, we've always been here," Bercaw said. "We'll continue to be here and we'll do everything we can to keep the community safe."

For some, the return to Ybor is still too painful. Survivors at Tuesday night's vigil shared their message to others with whom they'll forever share a connection.

"You're not alone," Perez said. "And I always love talking to people that have been through the same thing as me, because we are not just victims, but we are survivors. And I feel like our story should never end."

Last weekend, TPD had additional patrols, including the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol, for the Halloween Bar Crawl. Those additional patrols will continue through this weekend.

