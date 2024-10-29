Road rage suspect appears in court days after deadly Riverview shooting on U.S. 301

The man charged in connection to a deadly road rage shooting on U.S. 301 in Riverview appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Kentavious Gholston, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Powers, 61, was shot and killed in the incident that happened on U.S. 301 near Bloomingdale Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said Powers and his adult grandson were driving on U.S. 301 towards Bloomingdale Avenue in their work van around 2:15 p.m. Chronister said a black Mazda, driven by Gholston, allegedly cut them off.

RELATED: Road rage suspect behind bars after killing man in front of grandson on U.S. 301 in Riverview: HCSO

He said Powers honked his horn, and Gholston responded.

"He decides to start brake checking our homicide victim," Chronister said.

The sheriff said Gholston stopped his car in the middle of the road, and then Powers got out of his van.

"He approaches the car," Chronister said. "As our homicide suspect gets out of the driver’s side of that car, our elderly gentleman throws a punch, misses. He redirects him and pushes him to the ground. The threat’s over at that point."

PREVIOUS: 1 dead after road rage incident on Highway 301 in Riverview, HCSO says

However, investigators said Gholston then pulled out a gun and shot Powers three times.

"He’s already defenseless," Chronister said. "He falls all the way to the ground. Our homicide suspect, seeing that he’s still alive, says, ‘I’ve got to finish the job’. Goes and fires two more rounds."

Investigators said Powers was hit by a total of four shots. The sheriff said Powers’ adult grandson got out of the van and Gholston then pointed the gun at the grandson, before getting back in his car and driving off.

Chronister said a debit card that was dropped on the ground during the incident and witness cellphone video helped identify Gholston.

"One’s even a dashcam video that we received, that shows our homicide suspect fleeing through a red light, where we get a good picture of the tag," Chronister said.

CRIME: Man shot to death at Crystal River home, deputies investigating

Security cameras from a school across the street also captured the incident. Investigators said Gholston dumped his car at an apartment complex and took the tag off.

"He also disassembles the firearm and threw it into a retention lake, pond area where the car was parked," Chronister said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said its dive team is still searching for the gun. HCSO said Gholston turned himself in Monday afternoon.

Powers’ longtime girlfriend is heartbroken over his loss.

"He was a good man," Vivian "Vicki" Mayer said. "He was an honest man. He was a hardworking man. And he was a loving man."

She said he was a fixer and always wanted to help people. Mayer hopes he’ll be remembered for what he did for others.

MORE: Missouri man arrested in Hillsborough County sexual assault case more than 20 years old

"He was always there for anybody that needed him," Mayer said. "All night and day. He was there, didn't ask questions, didn't want anything in return."

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Gholston to be held in court, pending a pre-trial detention hearing that is set for next week.

"He clearly is a danger to the community, because he can't control his temper," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.

Lopez said Gholston is on probation and isn’t allowed to have a gun.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: