Family displaced after fire severely damages Tampa home

A family is out of their home after a fire caused serious damage early Monday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire officials say crews responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a home in the 2100 block of Lincoln Ave.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, according to TFR, but the fire damaged about 75% of the home.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting the victims.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

