Family displaced after fire severely damages Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. - A family is out of their home after a fire caused serious damage early Monday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Fire officials say crews responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a home in the 2100 block of Lincoln Ave.
Everyone inside the home got out safely, according to TFR, but the fire damaged about 75% of the home.
Officials say the Red Cross is assisting the victims.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue.
