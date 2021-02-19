Family donates Vincent Jackson's brain for CTE study

article

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson may have been dead for up to three says before first responders were ever called.

According to a preliminary medical examiner's report, staff of the Homewood Suites in Brandon went into Jackson’s room on February 13 and 14 and found him sitting on the couch, slouched over. According to the report, they just thought the 38-year-old was sleeping.

On Monday, they called 911 after noticing he was still in the same position.

The same report also notes a history of alcohol use, something the Hillsborough County sheriff alluded to in an interview Wednesday.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Jackson's family, meanwhile, decided to donate his brain to researchers at Boston University to determine if the three-time Pro-Bowler did, in fact, have CTE.

In an interview with the New York Times, a family spokeswoman said, "it’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions....Vincent, being who he was, would have wanted to help as many people as possible."

Researchers at Boston University are the leaders in the study of CTE, which is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, especially among NFL players.

CTE has been associated with things like mood swings, impulse controls and dementia.