Family hopes someone finds dog floating in Tampa Bay after falling off boat near Bahia Beach Reef

A family hopes there's a happy ending to the story of their beloved dog after he fell off his owner's boat Sunday just before midnight.

The Diaz family says their 11-year-old brown spaniel, Spencer fell off the boat in the Apollo Beach area and was last seen near Bahia Beach Reef, but they think he could have gotten as far as the shores of St. Petersburg by now.

His family says he was wearing a life vest with a digital camouflage print and was also wearing a collar with ID tags. Spencer is microchipped.

Spencer was last seen near Bahia Beach Reef.

Anyone who has seen Spencer is asked to call 813-624-6790.