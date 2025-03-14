Missing St. Pete teen’s family searches area where bike was found: ‘Gives us a lot of hope'

The Brief The family of Allister Nasr are hopeful they will find him after St. Petersburg police found the bike he was last seen on. Where the bike was found provides a new search area for his family and authorities. The high school senior has been missing since March 1, and he is considered endangered by police.



The family of a missing high school senior from St. Pete says they are feeling hopeful after authorities discovered his bike earlier this week.

Allister Nasr left his home on March 1 and has not been seen since, and now the St. Petersburg Police Department is considering him endangered.

There's a bond between brothers that’s hard to describe and so is the pain of missing one.

"It's been hard to sleep for all of us," said Avicenne Nasr.

Avicenne and his family have been searching for their little brother for almost two weeks.

The family of Allister Nasr go door to door hoping to get clues about where he is.

On Thursday, news came that police had discovered Allister’s bike near the Weedon Island Preserve a day before.

"It really gives us a lot of hope that he's still alive and out there," said Avicenne Nasr.

The bike was found off San Martin Boulevard Northeast, south of Gandy. It was the same bike he was seen riding from his home on March 1.

It’s an area his family said he’s familiar with.

"We actually bike a lot. We used to bike a lot to Weedon Island," said Avicenne Nasr.

Police searched the area by air and by water, using drones and marine boats. They brought out search and rescue bloodhounds and cadaver dogs, but they still have not found Allister.

"It was definitely frightening for us all. Luckily, they did not find anything with those cadaver dogs," said Avicenne Nasr.

The family learned from police that Allister was seen on video from the guard shack at Weedon Island Preserve on March 1 – the same day he left their home.

On Friday, his family focused on the new search area, hoping to find new clues. They went door to door, handing out flyers, hoping someone’s car or dash cam had video of him on the road, where his bike was found.

They’re also worried about where the trail goes cold.

"I'm afraid of him being picked up by some random stranger. It could be anyone, really. We have no clue about that. So, that's definitely a concern of mine and my families," said Avicenne Nasr.

Police say that while there are a lot of theories, they don’t know where Allister is, but he is considered endangered.

The family said community members have put forth a $20,000 reward.

