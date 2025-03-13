Missing St. Pete teen’s bike found sparking search near Weedon Island

The Brief A bicycle belonging to a missing St. Petersburg teen has been found. Police began searching near Weedon Island by land, air and water after finding Allister Nasr’s bike. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.



St. Petersburg police say they have found a bicycle belonging to a missing and endangered teen who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, but they are still searching for him.

Search for missing teen

The backstory:

Seventeen-year-old Allister Samer Nasr was last seen on March 1, leaving his home on a bicycle.

According to police, his bicycle, a white beach cruiser, was located around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, in the area of 94th Avenue North and San Martin Boulevard Northeast, south of Gandy Boulevard.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr on his bike.

The discovery of the bicycle sparked an intense search for Nasr by air, land and water in the Weedon Island Preserve area.

Officers used drones, marine boats, search and rescue bloodhounds and cadaver dogs to look for him to no avail.

The search for Nasr continued on Thursday.

What they're saying:

St. Petersburg police stated, "It's important that we find Allister as soon as possible. He's considered an endangered, missing person because evidence collected after his disappearance raised concerns about his personal safety."

PICTURED: Allister Nasr.

Where is Nasr Allister?

Dig deeper:

Nasr was last seen at about 10 a.m. March 1, leaving his home on the bicycle near the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast.

At the time, Nasr was wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt, and white shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack on his back. Shortly after, he dropped off the black backpack on a nearby school campus and switched to a red backpack.

What you can do:

Nasr’s family is offering a $20K reward for information that brings him home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

