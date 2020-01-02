Family mourns father killed by accused drunk driver while riding in Uber on New Year's Eve

A driver is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a deadly crash on New Year's Eve. The victim's family says their loved one was doing the responsible thing and getting a ride in an Uber when he killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

David Flick, 61, was a father, a grandfather and even great-grandfather. His family says he loved to fish and most importantly spend time with them. Now, they're hoping their experience reminds others of the tough consequences of impaired driving.

"My dad was very outgoing. He's a people person. Everybody loved him everywhere he went," David Flick's daughter Venissa Driggers said.

Flick's son David added, "He was just fun-loving guy. He was a 61-year-old kid at heart."

Both of his children are still reeling from New Year's Eve night. Their father was in an Uber on the way to dinner with a friend when police say a driver crashed into them at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive in North Port.

Flick was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were sent to the hospital as trauma patients, but are expected to survive.

"It's just tragic how it happened. Unfortunately, it's one of the biggest holidays of the year and it's known for drinking so he does the responsible things and gets in the Uber and there's still an idiot on the road at 6 o'clock at night," Driggers said.

Police say 41-year-old Mark Barcia was behind the wheel of his 2008 Ford F-250 when he crashed into the Uber driver's Toyota Camry.

Now Barcia is facing a slew of charges.

"At the end of the day, people know to choose better and to not drink and drive and if you're even having an inkling of a thought to not drive, you shouldn't," Flick's son David said.

Barcia remains in the Sarasota County Jail. He facing at least 6 charges, including DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury.

