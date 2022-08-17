Family mourns husband, wife killed in fiery I-75 crash after food truck tire blows out

A husband and wife were killed in a fiery I-75 crash in Sarasota County on Tuesday. Officials said the couple was trapped inside when the couple's food truck flipped and caught on fire.

Esmeralda Madriles said her aunt and uncle were passionate about their food truck business. They served lunch to local construction workers in the Bradenton and Sarasota area.

"She cooked every single morning," Madriles said. "She would wake up around 4 a.m. to cook and my uncle was one that would drive her."

A food truck's tire blew, causing the vehicle to flip and catch fire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED: FHP: 2 dead after food truck blows tire, causes fiery crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

The Florida Highway Patrol said the couple's food truck blew a tire on I-75 south near Fruitville Road. The truck overturned and caught on fire, and the couple inside died.

A food truck's tire blew, causing the vehicle to flip and catch fire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo courtesy: FHP)

For their family, emotions are still raw. Candles and pictures sit outside their home to serve as a reminder of better days before a sudden and tragic accident.

"For me, I have no words to say, it was just yesterday it felt like it was today," she said.

A fundraiser to help the family is happening at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Big Top Brewing in Sarasota.