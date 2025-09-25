Family mourns New Port Richey city worker who died during workplace accident

The Brief The grieving family of a New Port Richey city worker who died following a work-related accident at a city wastewater lift station, is speaking about his death and wondering if it might have been preventable. A second worker was also injured. Officials have released few details, and the incident remains under investigation.



The family of Gary Greger, a New Port Richey public works employee who died after a workplace accident on Monday, is mourning the loss of a man they describe as kind, thoughtful and devoted to his loved ones.

Greger, 47, was a utility mechanic for the city and died at a wastewater lift station located on the 6700 block of Pine Hill Road. Another city worker was injured in the same incident but has since been treated and released.

Now, as a small memorial grows near the site, Greger’s family said they are left with heartbreak, memories and questions they said need answers.

Pictured: Patricia Cook and Cassidy Greger.

What we know:

City officials confirmed the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 22. The Pasco County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine the official cause of death, and police have said the investigation is ongoing.

"Gary was an employee of the Public Works Department and was working at the station when the incident occurred," city officials said in a statement. "He was a valued member of our team, and his passing is deeply felt by all of us."

The city also confirmed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have both been notified, and that environmental tests are being conducted "to ensure the safety of the surrounding area."

Pictured: Scene at New Port Richey lift station after a public works employee died and another was injured.

The backstory:

Gary Greger had been engaged to Patricia Cook, and the two were planning a life together, though they hadn’t yet set a wedding date. He was also the father of Cassidy Greger, who is preparing for her own wedding in the near future.

"I always wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle," Cassidy said through tears. "It makes me so angry to think that this is something that could have been prevented, because my dad didn’t deserve this."

Greger’s family said he would have turned 48 this weekend.

What they're saying:

"He built such a wonderful life, and he still had such a wonderful life to live," Cook said, while holding the last shirt Gary wore before the accident.

"It still smells like him," she said. "That makes you feel close to him."

Cassidy also shared how much her father loved his 7-year-old grandson, Brantley.

"My son was his world. He loved Brantley more than anything besides me," she and Cook said.

Together, the family had made a goal to visit every state park in Florida. Cook said she plans to finish that journey in Gary’s honor: "We’ve done a lot of them. I’ll finish it for him."

What's next:

The City of New Port Richey has offered condolences and confirmed that OSHA is now handling the investigation into the cause and potential safety violations. In the meantime, Greger’s family said they want transparency.

"[We thought] we had so much time [left]," Cook said, holding back tears. "We weren’t in a hurry, because this wasn’t supposed to happen."

Police said further details will be released as the investigation continues.