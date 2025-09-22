New Port Richey Public Works employee dies, another injured in work-related incident at city lift station

The Brief A New Port Richey Public Works employee is dead and another was injured in a work-related incident at a city lift station. The incident was reported at the city lift station near Bandura Avenue and Ashmore Drive. Police said it does appear to be accidental.



A New Port Richey Public Works employee is dead and another was injured after a work-related incident at a city lift station on Monday.

What we know:

The New Port Richey Police Department said the incident was reported at the city lift station near Bandura Avenue and Ashmore Drive. Officials haven't released many details about the incident, but did say it appears to be accidental.

The public works employee who was injured during the incident was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released, the department said.

New Port Richey police were asking residents to avoid the area while they worked at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the public works employee who died during the incident. They said this remains an active investigation.