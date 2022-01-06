Family of girl handcuffed at Manatee County K-8 school files intent to sue

A Manatee County mother says what happened to her daughter at school has left her their family with emotional damage that cannot be repaired. Now the family is taking legal action.

On September 22, a Manatee County school resource officer at Palm View K-8 in Palmetto responded to a request by Principal Johnson.

"I don’t think I want her in handcuffs, but I want a severe consequence and I want her off campus," the principal was heard saying on the deputy’s body camera video of the incident.

Principal Johnson told the deputy that 12-year-old Jaquyla Jones was seen recording a fight on campus and also captured video of administrators breaking up the fight.

The principal wanted her phone but said Jaquyla refused to hand it over.

"We need to use her as an example at this point," a person can be heard saying on the video.

According to Jaquyla's mother, her daughter has ADHD and behavioral struggles.

She told FOX 13 the school had a documented individual education plan, or IEP, for Jaquyla to avoid triggers and de-escalate tense situations. But administrators seen on the video appeared only to focus on getting her off campus.

"I’m all for saving all the kids, but when you use one as an example, I don’t want to use one as an example, but if she can get away with it, so can the next kid," a person could be heard saying on the video.

Cecelia, mother of Jaquyla Jones, appears beside a screenshot of her daughter being handcuffed, recoded on body camera

For an hour and 12 minutes, the deputy's body camera recorded the interaction. As Jaquyla messed with her cell phone in her pocket, the situation turned tense.

At one point Jaquyla, appears to push the deputy. Before her mother could arrive on campus, Jaquyla was taken to the floor, handcuffed, and arrested for battery.

Her family has now filed an intent to sue for both the Manatee County School District and sheriff's office.

"No parent, regardless of race, should have to worry that their child would be the victim of such heinous behavior," family attorney Rawsi Williams said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the deputy properly reported the incident to his chain of command for review.

The sheriff said, "no violation in policy was noted in the use of force demonstrated by the deputy."

The school district says it carefully reviewed the actions that took place and believes the outcome of those events did not have to occur. The school held a training session for principals after the incident.

Jaquyla's mom says the damage has already been done.

"I was angry and mad and just crying like I am doing right now. It was a hurting thing to see your daughter get tortured like that my grown people."