Family of murder victim pleads for suspected shooter to turn himself in

article

A Tampa family is pleading for answers in an as-of-yet unsolved murder. It happened on September 20 at 2:30 p.m. Shots rang out at the Coopers Pond Apartments in Tampa. Inside deputies found 23-year-old Johnny Hubbert with a gunshot wound He died at the hospital.

“The family is still very broken over Johnny’s death,” said Johnny Hubbert’s aunt, Asenath Foster. “Johnny was such a bright light in all of our lives and it’s just very heartbreaking.”

Making matters worse, the suspected shooter has gone unpunished, but that may change. This week, Hillsborough deputies announced they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Dontavius Williams. He’s facing charges of first-degree felony murder with a firearm. The motive is still unclear.

Dontavious Williams

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

“No tip can be too small when it comes to something like this. If you think you saw him two days ago that can help us figure out where he is today,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Granit.

“I would say turn yourself in, this is a crime that shouldn't have been committed. It’s not fair to the family,” Foster said.

Advertisement

The family is struggling to heal without closure.

“Just remembering good times that Johnny brought us is what’s keeping us together and keeping us pushing forward day today,” Foster told Fox 13.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app