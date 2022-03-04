Family-owned Brooksville winery combines Florida flavors with a Sicilian blend

At the highest elevation in Florida, 279 feet above sea level to be exact, sits the Sparacia Witherell Family Winery and Vineyards. The high elevation allows them to get the warm breezes from the Gulf of Mexico and plenty of sunlight exposure to grow grapes for wines all year long.

"We have 30 acres right by the tree line and an option for 40 acres behind us," shared Joseph Sparacia the owner of the winery.

All that space is necessary because the goal is to get the vines to yield enough fruit to produce the winery’s signature wine products.

"We are a booming wine business in Florida," explained Sparacia. "We have a unique thing here in Florida called the Farm Winery Act...we must grow at least six acres of grapes and must make our wines from that... we're proud to be part of that program."

They grow native muscadine grapes and other varieties of wine grapes on the property with minimal intervention in order to sustain the natural health of the vines and maximize the flavors of the fruit.

"We have a full array of muscadine wines, a wonderful port and a sherry that will knock your socks off," shared Sparacia.

Those wines are produced right there with a nod to Florida flavors as their Sicilian punch blends in orange and peach in the wine. The honeymoon white wine features honey and grapefruit for a tart finish.

Sparacia has something for beer-lovers too.

"Blueberry wheat beer in growlers, 64-ounce and 32-ounce growlers, 250 beers in bottles and cans, 17 beers on tap, this is a drinker's paradise," he said.

As for paradise, they have a wonderful outdoor seating area ready for entertaining.

"Sit out here on Sundays, we have a guy who plays violin out here," said Sparacia.

The winery is open from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s open from noon until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyards is located at 21509 Snow Hill Road in Brooksville.

LINK: Learn more about the winery and see a full wine list at https://sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.com/.

