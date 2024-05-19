Family owned Clearwater dive shop offers scuba diving lessons

Floridians are used to the water since we're surrounded by it, but how many people visit the world that's underneath the surface?

At Mac's Sports in Clearwater, they will train you to safety explore that underwater world.

"We're very blessed here in Florida to have this right here in our own backyard," said instructor Keith Grubbs from Mac's Sports. He was talking about the Gulf of Mexico. "We get to explore a world that, very honestly, most people never get to see, we get to go underwater."

Most people know the "how" in scuba diving, but sometimes the thought of learning is what's intimidating.

"We teach scuba," shared Grubbs. "You want to go diving, we'll get you out there. Once you learn how to dive, to continue training, you simply go diving, that's how you get better."

Their classes begin in the safety of their facility on dry ground getting used to the equipment. Then, they progress to the pool to put into practice the steps learned on dry land. As the students reach the comfortable milestones in their training, the instructors will take them on to the next steps.

The worlds right here in Florida that are opened up to their students are varied from fresh water to salt water experiences.

"We go diving in the springs, we go diving in our backyard right here in the Gulf, we take trips over to West Palm Beach, Jupiter, all the areas in Florida down to the Keys," said Grubbs.

For the swimmer interested in learning how to scuba dive, Grubbs is the sort of teacher who lives what he teaches.

"One of the big things I get out of this myself, is, I think fondly, back to when I first started diving," he recalled. "The excitement that I experienced. Every new student that I teach, I get to see that all over again."

