Family-owned downtown Tampa sweet shop wants customers to feel at home

One of the newest businesses in downtown Tampa is also one of the sweetest. Ryan and Jennifer Hill opened a Peterbrooke Chocolatier shop at 777 North Ashley Drive in the Skypoint Building.

"There's no judgment in chocolate," stated head chocolatier, Sydney Morton.

Morton is the Hills’ daughter and she works alongside her mother creating mainstays and masterpieces in chocolate.

"We're famous for our chocolate popcorn," Hill explained.

But they make so much more. "We have the two chocolate wheels going every day of the week," Hill said.

And the creative wheels are turning too. "Anything you want, we can do it," Morton shared. "Just give us an idea," added Hill.

And while the chocolate creations are deliciously decorated and appetizing, their goal is to make every customer feel at home.

"We want to make people happy. We want them to come in and know it's a family business," shared Morton. “We want to make them feel like a part of our family when they come in."

It's a sweet sentiment from a sweet shop right here in Tampa's downtown.

They are located in Suite D2 of the Skypoint Building at 777 North Ashley Drive on the Zack Street side immediately across Ashley from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

For more information about the Peterbrooke Chocolatier Tampa Downtown location visit https://www.peterbrooketampadowntown.com/ or call (813) 585-1703.

