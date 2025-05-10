Family-run Mediterranean restaurant offers organic flare made from scratch

The Brief A family-run Mediterranean restaurant in Palm Harbor offers an organic flare made from scratch. Alaturka Mediterranean Grill and Bakery covers the plaza with the aromas of fresh foods all prepared to order.



On US Highway 19 at Lake Tarpon Drive, the Palm Harbor Shops have a bit of a Mediterranean flare.

Alaturka Mediterranean Grill and Bakery covers the plaza with the aromas of fresh foods all prepared to order.

What they're saying:

"It's like, epic Turkish Mediterranean foods," described owner and operator Akay Paker, "It's a family-owned business."

The backstory:

And he means family. The whole family takes part in the operations, from the business side to the food preparation and menu creation.

"This is our legacy to work with the family," said Paker, "My dad and my mother are in the kitchen helping with everything."

The bakery offers fresh breads and pastries. The lunch menu temps the senses with succulent soups and savory salads. The cheeses are fresh and the hummus is fragrant with the spices and toppings offered.

Alaturka Mediterranean Grill and Bakery

Best of all, it's fresh food.

"It's all prepared from scratch," stated Paker, "It's all organic from farm to the table."

So whether you're hungry for kibbeh or shish kebabs, falafel or lamb chops, Alaturka has something for you.

The community has been super supportive and taking care of the locals, has helped Paker not only keep busy, but he's taken on some new ideas.

"I just wanted to say I'm so thankful for them," he said.

Alaturka Mediterranean Grill and Bakery

To visit Alaturka Mediterranean Grill and Bakery in person, you will find them located at 36055 US Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor.

For more information you can visit the website here.

