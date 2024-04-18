Family vacation ends in tragedy in Bradenton
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened on Wednesday.
Police responded to a vacation rental home on 23rd Avenue West around 4:15 p.m.
A family member found a 15-month-old child unresponsive in a pool and pulled him from the water.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
Despite life-saving measures by EMS and medical professionals at Blake Hospital, the child died.
The child’s family is from Arkansas. The drowning appears accidental; however, the investigation is ongoing.
READ: President Joe Biden to visit Tampa next week