Family vacation ends in tragedy in Bradenton

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened on Wednesday.

Police responded to a vacation rental home on 23rd Avenue West around 4:15 p.m.

A family member found a 15-month-old child unresponsive in a pool and pulled him from the water.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Despite life-saving measures by EMS and medical professionals at Blake Hospital, the child died.

The child’s family is from Arkansas. The drowning appears accidental; however, the investigation is ongoing.

READ: President Joe Biden to visit Tampa next week



