Fatal crash closes portion of Veterans Expressway

article

All northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway, north of Hillsborough Avenue, closed Friday afternoon following a fatal crash.

It happened around 1:20 p.m.

Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sports utility vehicle and at least one person was killed.

Video from Sky FOX showed crews working to put out flames coming from the tractor-trailer that had caught fire.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app