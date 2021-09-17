Fatal crash closes portion of Veterans Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. - All northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway, north of Hillsborough Avenue, closed Friday afternoon following a fatal crash.
It happened around 1:20 p.m.
Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sports utility vehicle and at least one person was killed.
Video from Sky FOX showed crews working to put out flames coming from the tractor-trailer that had caught fire.
This is a developing story.
