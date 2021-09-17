Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash closes portion of Veterans Expressway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - All northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway, north of Hillsborough Avenue, closed Friday afternoon following a fatal crash. 

It happened around 1:20 p.m. 

Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a sports utility vehicle and at least one person was killed. 

Video from Sky FOX showed crews working to put out flames coming from the tractor-trailer that had caught fire. 

This is a developing story.

